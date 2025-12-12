Jiuzi Holdings Incorporation Registered Shs Aktie
WKN DE: A2QB8S / ISIN: KYG514001026
|
12.12.2025 13:47:30
Jiuzi Lifts Private Placement To $1 Bln As It Pivots Into Crypto Asset Services; Stock Up
(RTTNews) - Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (JZXN), a China-based sales company of new energy batteries, on Friday announced it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with several institutional investors to increase its planned private placement to up to $1 billion.
In the pre-market trading, Jiuzi is 74.25% higher at $9.81 on the Nasdaq.
The MoU reflects investor interest in the company's shift into the crypto asset services sector.
As the company aims to benefit from rising demand for crypto asset services, it also said that the proceeds will support the development of its crypto asset business, including advanced secure custody infrastructure and new storage solutions.
The company said the expanded financing represents an 80-fold increase in committed capital
The amount marks a major jump from the previously disclosed $12 million plan announced on October 7.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Jiuzi Holdings Incorporation Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Jiuzi Holdings Incorporation Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schwächelt -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen gehen deutlich fester ins Wochenende
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich am Freitag etwas tiefer, während der deutsche Leitindex seitwärts tendiert. Vor dem Wochenende verzeichneten die Börsen in Fernost teilweise deutliche Gewinne.