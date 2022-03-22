JK Enterprise Landscape Supply Joins SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne® Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE: SITE) announced today its acquisition of JK Enterprise Landscape Supply, LLC ("JK Enterprise”), with seven locations in Northern Virginia (Alexandria, Centreville, Chantilly, Culpeper, Nokesville and Warrenton) and Maryland (Davidsonville). JK Enterprise supplies bulk and bagged mulches and soil, hardscapes and nursery products to professional contractors and local government entities.

"JK Enterprise is an industry leader in the Northern Virginia and Maryland markets with a reputation for providing excellent products and outstanding customer service,” said Doug Black, Chairman and CEO of SiteOne Landscape Supply. "Our partnership will expand the SiteOne Landscape Supply footprint in Northern Virginia, Washington, D.C., and Maryland, moving us closer to our goal of being the best full-line distributor to landscape professionals in all major U.S. and Canadian markets.”

"We are very excited to partner with SiteOne. We knew they would provide our associates and customers with the very best opportunities in the green industry for years to come,” said JKE Founder and CEO Jake Klitenic. "We look forward to continuing our strong history of providing quality products and services to our customers as part of the SiteOne team.”

About SiteOne Landscape Supply:

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE: SITE), is the largest and only national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and has a growing presence in Canada. Its customers are primarily residential and commercial landscape professionals who specialize in the design, installation and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses and other outdoor spaces. https://www.siteone.com/

