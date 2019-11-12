JLL named one of America's Most JUST Companies for fourth year in a row

CHICAGO, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JLL (NYSE: JLL) today was named one of America's Most JUST Companies for 2020. The recognition comes from Forbes and JUST Capital, the leading corporate measurement platform for the stakeholder economy.

The list celebrates U.S. companies that outperform their peers in the Russell 1000 on the priorities of the American people – including issues like fair pay, ethical leadership, good benefits and work-life balance, equal opportunity, customer treatment and privacy, community support, environmental impact and delivering shareholder return. By balancing the needs of all stakeholders, JUST 100 leaders demonstrate that profits and purpose can go hand in hand.

"Creating spaces and opportunities for our people, clients and communities to thrive is good for us and good for our business," said Greg O'Brien, CEO, Americas. "It's an honor to be recognized as one of America's Most JUST Companies for the fourth consecutive year."

The JUST Capital Rankings evaluate the 1,000 largest publicly traded U.S. companies on a range of factors determined through one of the most comprehensive survey processes ever conducted on public attitudes toward corporate behavior, engaging 9,000 American respondents in 2019 and 96,000 total participants over the past six years.

"The JUST 100 companies demonstrate what good looks like in delivering value to all stakeholders – employees, customers, communities, as well as shareholders," said Forbes Chief Content Officer Randall Lane. "These companies are leading the way in building long-term value."

Compared to their Russell 1000 peers, companies in the JUST 100 on average:

Pay their median workers 31% more

Employ 2.1 times as many workers in the U.S.

Are 4 times more likely to have conducted gender pay equity analyses

Are 2.5 times more likely to publish workforce demographics

Give 8.4 times more to charity

Have a 6% higher Return-on-Equity

"America's Most JUST Companies are measurably outperforming their peers on the key issues Americans care about most: taking care of employees by paying a fair and living wage, providing good benefits, as well as equal opportunity and career development," said Martin Whittaker, CEO of JUST Capital. "Creating value for shareholders and stakeholders is not a zero-sum game, with JUST companies earning 6% higher Return-on-Equity than their peers."

All of America's Most JUST Companies will be included in Goldman Sachs Asset Management's JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (Ticker: JUST) – the first ever exchange-traded fund based on just business behavior, constructed from JUST Capital's annual Rankings, which will rebalance in December 2019.

Clients and third-party organizations continue to recognize JLL globally for its ethics, corporate citizenship and commitment to being an employer of choice. JLL has received the following U.S. and global awards in the last year:

Ethisphere's World's Most Ethical Companies

FORTUNE World's Most Admired Companies

The Drucker Institute's Management Top 250

Forbes America's Best Employers for Diversity

Best Employers for Diversity Working Mother 100 Best Companies

NAFE Top Companies for Executive Women

Perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Corporate Equality Index

BLACK ENTERPRISE Best Companies for Diversity

ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence

National Business Group on Health Best Employers: Excellence in Health and Well-Being

Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America

About JLL

JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. Our vision is to reimagine the world of real estate, creating rewarding opportunities and amazing spaces where people can achieve their ambitions. In doing so, we will build a better tomorrow for our clients, our people and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $16.3 billion, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of more than 93,000 as of September 30, 2019. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll.com.

About JUST Capital

JUST Capital, an independent, nonprofit organization, aligns business practices with the priorities of the American people to ensure capitalism works for all. Our research, rankings, indexes, and data-driven tools help people make more informed decisions about where to invest, work, and buy to direct capital toward companies advancing a more just future.

About Forbes Media

Forbes Media is a global media, branding and technology company, with a focus on news and information about business, investing, technology, entrepreneurship, leadership and affluent lifestyles. The company publishes Forbes and Forbes Asia magazines, as well as Forbes.com. The Forbes brand today reaches more than 117 million people worldwide with its business message each month through its magazines and 38 licensed local editions around the globe, Forbes.com, TV, conferences, research, social and mobile platforms. Forbes Media's brand extensions include conferences, education, financial services and brand licensing.

About Methodology

JUST Capital conducted its 2019 Survey, which included 9,000 respondents, in partnership with NORC at the University of Chicago and YouGov. The survey work consists of both qualitative focus groups and quantitative surveys, as described in the Rankings methodology. JUST Capital then tracks and evaluates corporate performance against the people's priorities across 380,000 data points, and creates the ranking model that drives America's Most JUST Companies, including the JUST 100 and Industry Leader lists. The selection of companies draws from the Russell 1000 Index, which represents over 90 percent of the U.S. stock market value.

