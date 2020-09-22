JLL names Travis McCready to grow firm's Life Sciences practice and foster connectivity across U.S. markets

BOSTON, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JLL today announced Travis McCready as Executive Director and National Practice Leader in the firm's Life Sciences industry practice. McCready will focus on partnering with local market teams to intensify JLL's Life Sciences strategy across the U.S., while serving as a trusted advisor to clients and providing the full spectrum of JLL's Life Sciences real estate services.

"JLL's Industries are part of a singular ecosystem and life sciences is an integral piece of the connective tissue holding them together," said David Houck, Executive Managing Director, Industries, JLL. "Healthcare, higher education, government, and life sciences practitioners are increasingly clustering together to form innovation districts that are becoming the backbone of communities around the country. Travis will play a crucial role as a visionary, driving growth for life sciences across the nation."

With over 25 years of leadership expertise in private, public and large-scale not-for-profit institutions, McCready joins JLL from a strategic consultancy role at The Commonwealth Project, a start-up medical research and development company, as well as TMA Precision Health, where he served as an advisor for the Boston-based biomedical advisory and enterprise development company. Prior to that, McCready served as President and CEO of the Massachusetts Life Sciences Center, the economic development ­and investment agency dedicated to supporting the growth and development of life sciences in Massachusetts. Other leadership roles include The Boston Foundation, Kendall Square Association, and Harvard University.

"Beyond COVID-19, we can expect to see robust long-term fundamentals within life sciences continuing to draw in venture capital, private equity and corporate investors, driving growth and demand for life sciences real estate," said Roger Humphrey, Division President, Industries, JLL. "Travis has a wealth of experience that will allow him to capitalize on the industry's growth and translate it into business success."

With the worldwide prescription drug market expected to surpass $1 trillion by 2022, new life sciences hubs are emerging across the nation and looking to benefit from pandemic-related tailwinds. From top-ranked Boston to rapidly expanding markets such as Seattle, McCready will help clients optimize their portfolios as they race to develop COVID-19-related vaccines.

"There's a symbiotic relationship between commercial real estate and the ability to be successful in life sciences," said McCready. "The potential for growth in the sector is limitless and prioritizing a productive life sciences real estate strategy has the power to maximize efficiency more than ever before."

