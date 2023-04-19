Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
19.04.2023 16:10:33

JLR's Halewood Plant To Become All-electric; Medium-size SUV Architecture To Be Pure-electric

(RTTNews) - JLR announced the company is accelerating its electrification path, making Halewood plant in the UK an all-electric production facility and the next generation medium-size SUV architecture, electrified modular architecture, pure-electric. The investment of 15 billion pounds over five years is in JLR's industrial footprint, vehicle programmes, autonomous, AI and digital technologies and people skills.

"This investment enables us to deliver to our modern luxury electric future, developing new skills, and reaffirming our commitment to be net zero carbon by 2039," said Adrian Mardell, CEO.

JLR also announced that the first of three reimagined modern luxury Jaguars will be a 4-door GT built in Solihull in the West Midlands, UK. The new Jaguar will go on sale in selected markets in 2024, for client deliveries in 2025.

JLR said its Engine Manufacturing Centre in Wolverhampton, UK, currently producing Ingenium internal combustion engines for its vehicles, will have an electric future producing electric drive units and battery packs for next generation vehicles. It will be renamed the Electric Propulsion Manufacturing Centre.

JLR also reaffirmed Reimagine strategy, with new House of Brands approach.

