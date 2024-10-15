JLT Mobile Computers appoints Tejal Ranjan to drive the company’s US partner marketing strategy and accelerate growth

Tejal Ranjan joins JLT as Vice President of Marketing – North America



Växjö, Sweden, October 15, 2024 * * * JLT Mobile Computers, a leading supplier of rugged computing solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Tejal Ranjan as Vice President of Marketing – North America. With extensive experience in supply chain, partner marketing, customer success, and demand generation, Tejal will lead the transformation and acceleration of JLT’s US partner strategy. Further, she will play a pivotal role in the global team, creating a unified go-to-market strategy that establishes a consistent foundation across all geographies while addressing the unique challenges and demands of each region. This strategic move is designed to position JLT for significant growth in the Vehicle-Mounted Computers and Rugged Computer markets, capitalizing on the substantial opportunities the industry offers.

Further developing their partner-based go-to-market strategy is critical for JLT’s continued expansion in the rugged computing space. By leveraging the expertise and reach of partners, JLT will scale its operations more effectively, gain wider market coverage, and create a robust ecosystem capable of meeting the rising demand for rugged computing solutions.

"We are thrilled to have Tejal join JLT," said Per Holmberg, CEO of JLT Mobile Computers. "Our partner-based market approach is key in acquiring new customers and unlocking future growth. This strategy will not only enhance our presence in our target markets, but also build shareholder value as we strengthen our position globally. And Tejal’s experience in partner marketing, and demand generation, along with deep understanding of the supply chain industry will be instrumental in driving growth and expanding our partner ecosystem in the US, as well as globally.”

The demand for rugged computing devices continues to grow as they enhance operational efficiency in key sectors like warehousing and logistics. By working closely with JLT, partners deliver comprehensive, cost-effective solutions that drive productivity, reliability, and value for end-users across industries like logistics, manufacturing, and warehousing. JLT's renewed partner program will empower partners to capture a significant share of this expanding market.

"I’m excited to join JLT at this pivotal time,” said Tejal Ranjan. "By focusing on channel-led growth, there’s potential to deliver greater value, enabling our partners to achieve their goals while expanding JLT’s footprint in existing and new markets.” I look forward to contributing and applying my experience to build a more robust and engaged partner ecosystem in the US and Globally. By focusing on delivering value, we will not only drive stronger business outcomes but also help our partners unlock new growth opportunities.”

With a renewed focus on channel strategy, JLT is well-positioned for future growth, benefiting both partners and investors alike. For more information about JLT Mobile Computers, its products and solutions, please visit jltmobile.com.

Reader Enquiries



JLT Mobile Computers Group Certified Adviser Per Holmberg, CEO Eminova Fondkommission AB Tel.: +46 70 361 3934 Tel.: +46 08 684 211 10 per.holmberg@jltmobile.com

www.jltmobile.com adviser@eminova.se

www.eminova.se

About JLT Mobile Computers

Reliable performance, less hassle. JLT Mobile Computers is a leading supplier of rugged mobile computing devices and solutions for demanding environments. Almost 30 years of development and manufacturing experience have enabled us to set the standard in rugged computing, combining outstanding product quality with expert service, support and solutions to ensure trouble-free business operations for customers in warehousing, transportation, manufacturing, mining, ports and agriculture. JLT operates globally from offices in Sweden, France, and the US, complemented by an extensive network of sales partners in local markets. The company was founded in 1994, and the share has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market stock exchange since 2002 under the symbol JLT. Eminova Fondkommission AB acts as Certified Adviser. Learn more at jltmobile.com.

