JLT Mobile Computers publishes interim report for the period January to March 2022

Växjö, Sweden, 5 May 2022 * * * JLT Mobile Computers, a leading supplier of rugged computers for demanding environments, publishes its interim report for the period January-March 2022 today.

During the period, invoicing and order intake increased and the gross margin decreased. Invoicing amounted to MSEK 47 (29), a substantial increase of 60% compared with the same period last year. Order intake also increased and amounted to MSEK 40 (28). During the quarter, a larger proportion of highly competitive volume orders were delivered, which in combination with increased costs caused by the global component shortage, resulted in a reduction in the gross margin to 37% (43).

After several years of canceled events and limited possibilities for customer visits due to the Corona pandemic, activity in the global market is beginning to return to normal. In March, JLT participated in MODEX, one of the largest annual events in the logistics and supply chain in the USA, and will attend more trade fairs in the spring.

Summary of key figures

Order intake MSEK 39.8 (28.1)

Net sales MSEK 47.0 (29.4)

Operating profit MSEK 3.2 (2.0)

Profit after taxes MSEK 2.5 (1.7)

