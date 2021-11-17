JLT Mobile Computers wins big order worth SEK 12M to leading American company in the logistics and transportation industry

Växjö, Sweden, 17 November 2021 * * * JLT Mobile Computers, a leading supplier of reliable computers for demanding environments, today announced that its American subsidiary has won an order worth SEK 12M for a leading logistics and transportation company in the US. The order includes JLT’s latest generation vehicle-mount computer, JLT6012™ as well as service agreements and mounting equipment for the units. The company has been a JLT customer for many years. That they once again choose JLT for their new rugged computer solution is a proof that they appreciate the high-quality products and first class service from JLT. Delivery is planned for next year.

To learn more about JLT Mobile Computers, and the company's products, services and solutions, visit www.jltmobile.com.

This information is information that JLT Mobile Computers AB (pub) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 7:00 pm CET on November 17, 2021.

