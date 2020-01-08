JLT Rent Market Reports Available for Ariz., Ga., Nevada, N.M., N.C., Utah Manufactured Home Communities

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Datacomp today announced the publication of its January 2020 JLT Market Reports for manufactured home community rent and occupancy in Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, and Utah.

JLT Market Reports provide detailed research and information on communities in 181 major housing markets throughout the United States. These include the latest rent trends and occupancy statistics, as well as a variety of other useful management insights.

Datacomp is the nation's #1 provider of market data for the manufactured housing industry. JLT Market Reports are recognized as the industry standard for manufactured home community market analysis.

January 2020 manufactured housing market data published in JLT Market Reports for Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, and Utah include information on 392 "All ages" and "55+" manufactured home communities.

Altogether, the reports on the six states' manufactured home communities include data representations for 92,602 homesites. The report for the Phoenix metro area is the largest single market report among all of the JLT publications, with 186 communities and 45,055 homesites represented.

"Average adjusted rent in the six states increased by an average of 3.7%, with rents coming in flat in only a single market in New Mexico," Datacomp Co-President and Chief Business Development Officer Darren Krolewski said. "Occupancy also increased in nearly every market represented in the January 2020 reports, with slight occupancy decreases in three Arizona markets, and in one market each for the states of New Mexico, North Carolina, and Utah."

More About JLT Market Reports

Each JLT manufactured home community rent and occupancy report from Datacomp has detailed information about investment-grade communities in the major markets.

The detailed information includes:

Number of homesites

Occupancy rates

Average community rents, and increases

Community amenities

Vacant lots

Repossessed and inventory homes, and much more

JLT Market Reports also include management insights that rank communities by the number of homesites, occupancy rates and highest to lowest rents. Established reports show trends in each market with a comparison of January 2020 rents and occupancy rates to January 2019, as well as a historical recap of rents and occupancy from 1996 to present date in most markets.

The January 2020 JLT Reports for Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, and Utah manufactured home communities are available for purchase and immediate download online at the Datacomp JLT Market Report website, or they may be ordered by phone in electronic or printed editions at (800) 588-5426.

Each fully updated report for mobile home communities is a comprehensive look at investment grade properties within a market, enabling owners and managers, lenders, appraisers, brokers, and other organizations to effectively benchmark those communities and make informed business decisions.

About JLT Market Reports

For more than 20 years, countless professionals have trusted JLT Market Reports for timely and accurate management reports on land lease manufactured home communities. JLT Market Reports are currently published for 181 markets nationwide and are recognized as the industry standard for manufactured housing industry data. In 2014, JLT & Associates merged its resources, skills, and expertise with Datacomp, the industry's oldest and largest national manufactured home appraisal company and number one provider of market data for the manufactured housing industry, and MHVillage, the premier website for advertising mobile homes for rent and sale nationwide. For more information, or to purchase complete JLT Market Reports, call (800) 588-5426 or visit http://www.datacompusa.com/JLT.

SOURCE JLT Market Reports