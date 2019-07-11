JMJ Phillip Continues Charitable Efforts By Sponsoring PAWS Chicago's Annual Beach Party

CHICAGO, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JMJ Phillip Group, a leading boutique executive search firm specializing in the manufacturing, supply chain, and manufacturing industries, is sponsoring PAWS Chicago's annual beach party this week on Thursday July 18th at 6 PM at the Castaways beach yacht at North Avenue Beach in Chicago, IL. 500 guests and their pets are invited to participate in a live fundraising event and enjoy a variety of refreshments in support of the mission.

PAWS Chicago is one of the nation's largest No Kill animal shelters, reducing rates of euthanizing pets by 91% since opening in 1997. The beach party event is to support the No Kill cause and adoption agency as they seek to mitigate pet overpopulation in collaboration with multiple sponsors.

With the humane treatment of animals being one of the central points of JMJ Phillip Group's charitable support, event coordinator Allecia Jurkiewicz immediately recognized and pursued the opportunity to partner with PAWS Chicago.

"PAWS is a well-known animal shelter in Chicago that makes an invaluable difference on the lives of countless cats and dogs. We are excited to sponsor PAWS at their annual Beach Party in order to help them continue to be a pillar in the community," explained Jurkiewicz.

As a leading manufacturing, supply chain, and technology executive search firm JMJ Phillip Group believes that with success comes great community and social responsibility. With similar efforts to support various causes throughout the year, including an upcoming sponsorship initiative with Forgotten Harvest in August, JMJ Phillip Group works to collaborate with leading charitable organizations to improve the greater community. For more information or to donate to PAWS Chicago or their event, please see their page here.

About JMJ Phillip Group

JMJ Phillip Executive Search is a global full-service boutique Executive Search Firm specializing in the Manufacturing, Supply Chain and Technology sectors. An industry leader and division of Heavy Hitter Holdings, JMJ Phillip Executive Search began more than 15 years ago when the founder converted immense experience of manufacturing technology consulting into providing talent to the executive search industry. With multiple locations nationwide, along with a profound network of various workforce type brands, JMJ Phillip Executive Search is continually rising to be among the world's most reputable executive search firms. For additional information regarding JMJ Phillip Executive Search, please visit jmjphillip.com or call 877-500-7762.

