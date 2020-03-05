JNA Awards 2020 is now accepting entries

HONG KONG, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The JNA Awards, organised by Informa Markets since 2012, one of the most prestigious and renowned awards programmes in the global jewellery and gemstone trade, is now accepting entries for its ninth edition. Interested companies and individuals may submit their entries until 29 April 2020.

To expand its influence and sustain momentum, the JNA Awards 2020 has updated its awards categories with a consolidated structure that better responds to the current landscape of the markets and industry. The competition also covers a far wider range of geographic locations.

2020 categories:

Industry Innovation of the Year

Manufacturer of the Year

Outstanding Enterprise of the Year – APAC

Outstanding Enterprise of the Year – EMEA

Retailer of the Year

Sustainability Initiative of the Year

Young Entrepreneur of the Year (age 40 and below)

Lifetime Achievement Award (nominated by the organiser)

Entries for this year will be evaluated by an esteemed panel of judges, namely:

Albert Cheng , Advisor to the World Gold Council and former Managing Director, Far East (WGC)

, Advisor to the World Gold Council and former Managing Director, Far East (WGC) James Courage , former Chief Executive Officer of Platinum Guild International (PGI) and former Chairman of the Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC)

, former Chief Executive Officer of Platinum Guild International (PGI) and former Chairman of the Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC) Lin Qiang, President and Managing Director of the Shanghai Diamond Exchange (SDE)

Dr. Mark Lee , Research Director of Asia Pacific Institute for Strategy

, Research Director of Asia Pacific Institute for Strategy Nirupa Bhatt , Managing Director of the Gemological Institute of America (GIA) in India and the Middle East

Cheng remarked, "Our industry faces a huge challenge this year, mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak. In this emotionally taxing period, I urge owners and senior managers to consider participating at the JNA Awards 2020. This will help sharpen your business processes, and perhaps also gain you the most prestigious award in our industry."

Courage added, "I have seen how the JNA Awards has been viewed as a recognition of outstanding companies and individuals in the industry. Take this opportunity to enter these unique business awards to show your commitment and confirm your place as an outstanding company by becoming an Honouree or a Recipient."

Letitia Chow, Chairperson of the JNA Awards and Director of Business Development – Jewellery Group at Informa Markets, shared, "With innovation at its core, we have refined the categories to examine and recognise creative solutions in different segments of the business. With these changes, we hope to bring forth more positive messages and inspiration to the trade."

JNA Awards 2020 is supported by Headline Partners Chow Tai Fook (CTF), Shanghai Diamond Exchange, and DANAT, together with Honoured Partners KGK Group, China Gems and Jade Exchange and Guangdong Land (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd.

Kent Wong, Managing Director of CTF, expressed, "Being an industry pioneer, CTF takes pride in supporting the JNA Awards as a Headline Partner, since its inauguration in 2012. Through collaborating with fellow partners and peers with shared missions, we are able to move toward a more sustainable development for the industry."

Lin Qiang, President and Managing Director of SDE, shared, "it's time for the annual JNA Awards to continue on its journey towards new glory. Those who have made progress are encouraged to come up to share their experiences and continue to bring vitality and hope to our industry."

Noora Jamsheer, CEO of DANAT, noted, "Innovation and progress are driven by the collaboration of creative minds that help individual companies and industries to meet new levels of excellence. DANAT shares the same passion with the JNA Awards, we invite our peers in the jewellery and gemstone industry to share this vision by entering the JNA Awards 2020."

For more information, visit http://www.JNAawards.com/

Contact:

JNA Awards Marketing

Informa Markets

+852-2516-2184

marketing@jnaawards.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1099300/Highlights_of_JNA_Awards_2019.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1099302/JNA_Awards.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1099301/Informa_Markets.jpg