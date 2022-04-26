Jnana Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Doug Pagán, MBA, as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer

BOSTON, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jnana Therapeutics, a biotechnology company utilizing its next generation chemoproteomic platform to address well-validated but hard-to-drug targets, today announced the appointment of Doug Pagán, MBA, as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Pagán will be responsible for spearheading the company's finance, operations and IT functions, including capital formation and allocation and investor relations.

"We are thrilled to bring Doug on board during an exciting period of growth for the company," said Joanne Kotz, Ph.D., Cofounder & Chief Executive Officer of Jnana Therapeutics. "His financial expertise and strategic business insights will be important additions to our leadership team as we continue to accelerate our PKU program towards the clinic later this year and leverage our RAPID platform to systematically discover small molecule drugs for high value targets in immune-mediated disease and oncology."

Mr. Pagán brings over two decades of experience in finance, investor relations, strategy and capital formation in the biopharmaceutical industry to Jnana. Doug has had finance and operational leadership roles in both public and venture-backed companies going through transitions from pre-clinical to clinical to commercialization. Prior to joining Jnana, he served as Chief Financial Officer of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, where he oversaw the IT and Finance organizations and oversaw the sale of the company to Novo Nordisk for $3.3BN. Mr. Pagán also held the role of Chief Financial Officer at KSQ Therapeutics and Paratek Pharmaceuticals, and was previously Vice President of Finance at Acceleron Pharma. Additionally, he served on the Board of Directors at Ziopharm Oncology, and held roles of increasing responsibility at Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Johnson & Johnson and J.P. Morgan earlier in his career. Mr. Pagán earned his MBA in Finance & Accounting from Columbia Business School and a BSE in Chemical Engineering from Princeton University.

"Jnana's pioneering RAPID platform applies unique chemoproteomic technologies to address previously undruggable targets," said Doug Pagán. "I'm looking forward to working with this exceptional team united in their mission to expand the boundaries of drug discovery and deliver transformative therapies to patients."

About Jnana Therapeutics

Jnana Therapeutics is a biotechnology company utilizing their RAPID platform to address well-validated but hard-to-drug targets. Jnana is focused on developing first- and best-in-class therapies to treat a wide range of diseases, including rare genetic diseases, immune-mediated diseases and cancer. Jnana's lead program is a potential first-in-class oral approach, targeting an allosteric site on the phenylalanine transporter SLC6A19, for the treatment of phenylketonuria (PKU). Located in Boston, Jnana brings together scientific leaders in small molecule drug discovery and development, a highly experienced management team and the backing of leading life science investors. For more information, please visit www.jnanatx.com and follow us on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

