Johnson & Johnson Aktie

Johnson & Johnson für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 853260 / ISIN: US4781601046

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
18.09.2026 14:12:54

JNJ Announces CHMP's Recommendation For Approval Of TECVAYLI

(RTTNews) - Friday, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the European Medicines Agency has recommended the approval of an indication extension of TECVAYLI for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma after at least one prior therapy.

The recommendation is backed by Phase 3 MajesTEC-9 study, evaluating the efficacy and safety of teclistamab as a monotherapy with pomalidomide, bortezomib and dexamethasone or carfilzomib and dexamethasone.

The study found significant improvements in both progression-free survival and overall survival. Also, it demonstrated a 71% reduction in the risk of disease progression or death and a 40% reduction in the risk of death compared to the standard of care.

In addition to this, all key secondary endpoints showed significant improvement with teclistamab versus standard of care, including nearly two-thirds of patients achieving a complete response or better.

The move also builds on the recent European Commission approval of teclistamab in combination with daratumumab, which was based on the results of the MajesTEC-3 study.

In pre-market hours, JNJ was trading at $269.40, down 0.30 percent on the NYSE.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Johnson & Johnson

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Johnson & Johnson

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Johnson & Johnson 236,05 0,60% Johnson & Johnson

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

22:29 KW 38: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
13.09.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 37: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
13.09.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 37
12.09.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
12.09.26 KW 37: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX gehen mit deutlichen Verlusten ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen beenden Handel zum Wochenschluss uneins -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben am Freitag deutlich nach. Die Wall Street beendete den Handel uneins. Vor dem Wochenende behaupteten sich die Märkte in Fernost erneut.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen