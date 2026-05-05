JNJ Announces Significant Data From Two Studies Of JNJ-4804

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) announced Phase 2b data from two studies evaluating JNJ-4804 in patients with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis or Crohn's disease.

In the DUET-CD study, JNJ-4804a demonstrated higher clinical remission rates and endoscopic response rates than golimumab in patients with Crohn's disease. Moreover, JNJ-4804 showed clinically meaningful improvements at Week 48 across multiple clinical and endoscopic endpoints compared to golimumab and guselkumab monotherapies and placebo.

Meanwhile, in the DUET-UC study, JNJ-4804a demonstrated superior clinical remission rates compared to golimumab in patients with ulcerative colitis, with 41.0% of JNJ-4804-treated patients achieving clinical remission at Week 48 versus golimumab. It also showed clinically meaningful improvements at Week 48 across multiple clinical and endoscopic endpoints compared to golimumab and guselkumab monotherapies and placebo.

Backed by these findings, the company intends to commence the Phase 3 DUET ENCORE-CD trial in adults with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease as well as the Phase 3 DUET ENCORE-UC trial in adults with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis.

In the pre-market hours, JNJ is trading at $224.21 on the New York Stock Exchange.