Johnson & Johnson Aktie
WKN: 853260 / ISIN: US4781601046
|
27.10.2025 13:52:52
JNJ Studies Show Positive Impact Of TREMFYA In Crohn's Disease Patients
(RTTNews) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Monday announced findings from the long-term extensions of the Phase 3 GRAVITI, GALAXI 2 and GALAXI 3 studies, showing impact of TREMFYA in adults with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease.
The GRAVITI study evaluated TREMFYA SC induction and maintenance therapy versus placebo, whereas the GALAXI 2 and 3 studies evaluated TREMFYA IV induction and SC maintenance therapy versus placebo and STELARA.
The new 96-week data revealed that patients treated with TREMFYA 400 mg subcutaneous induction or 200 mg intravenous induction followed by SC maintenance dose regimens of either 100 mg every eight weeks or 200 mg every four weeks show high rates of long-term clinical remission, endoscopic response, endoscopic remission, and deep remission.
Further, the results demonstrated that TREMFYA can provide endoscopic remission through either SC or IV induction, allowing people with moderate to severely active Crohn's disease to manage their condition with greater independence and confidence.
In the pre-market hours, JNJ is trading at $189.25, down 0.62 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Johnson & Johnsonmehr Nachrichten
|
28.10.25
|Starker Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones präsentiert sich letztendlich fester (finanzen.at)
|
28.10.25
|Gewinne in New York: Gewinne im Dow Jones (finanzen.at)
|
28.10.25
|Pluszeichen in New York: Dow Jones mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
28.10.25
|Gewinne in New York: Börsianer lassen Dow Jones zum Start steigen (finanzen.at)
|
24.10.25
|Zuversicht in New York: Dow Jones bewegt letztendlich im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
24.10.25