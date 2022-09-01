JOANN Names Scott Sekella CFO With Effect From Sept. 26 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - JOANN Inc. (JOAN), a specialty retailer of crafts and fabrics, announced Thursday that it has named Scott Sekella as Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, effective September 26.

He will report directly to President & CEO Wade Miquelon, and will be based at JOANN's Hudson, Ohio headquarters.

He will oversee all of aspects of JOANN's Finance and Accounting functions, as well as Indirect Procurement.

Sekella, with more than 20 years of experience in Finance, most recently served as Vice President, Corporate FP&A at Under Armour, which he joined in 2016 as Senior Director, FP&A.

Prior to Under Armour, Sekella held various roles at Crocs, Inc., Henkel of America, Pfizer and Ford Motor Co.