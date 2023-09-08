Joanne Wong Returns to FleishmanHillard, Appointed Asia Pacific President

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FleishmanHillard today announced the appointment of Joanne Wong to president of its Asia Pacific operations. Wong was previously with the agency for nearly two decades, last serving as its executive vice president, managing director – client service and head of business development for APAC. Wong returns to FleishmanHillard after serving as a senior managing director with FTI Consulting Strategic Communications.

"I am thrilled to welcome Joanne back to the agency in this key role for our global network," said John Saunders, president and CEO of FleishmanHillard. "Joanne's experience is steeped in consulting and client service. And she has a proven track record of growth achieved by supporting colleagues and teams, creating new paths and opportunities for high-performing employees. She will undoubtedly help us generate growth and commercial results in the region and globally, deepening relationships with our current clients and helping to define the future of our company."

In the role, Wong will oversee FleishmanHillard's operational excellence in nine countries across the APAC region. Her responsibilities will include developing and organizing successful new-business efforts, managing the region for growth and profitability, developing high-functioning colleagues and teams, and leading with a focus on respect, collaboration and inclusion at the core of the business.

"I am very excited to return to FleishmanHillard, which nurtured and built my dedication and expertise in the communications profession. I look forward to collaborating with the leadership team in the region to co-create a network that is recognized for our distinctive capabilities to problem-solve for clients, and as the destination for the best talent to achieve their most-rewarding career experience," said Wong.

During her initial 19 years with FleishmanHillard, Wong was a key leader in the APAC region and among the most significant contributors to the agency's regional growth and success over the past two decades. In her most recent role, she oversaw regional operations and profitability, working closely with general managers to build business and hire and retain talent in key geographic markets. She also set standards for regional client service and developed and supported client leaders managing teams across multiple countries serving clients in the healthcare, energy and natural resources, technology, manufacturing and supply chain, and consumer industries. She also built and led the agency's Financial Services, Public Affairs and Healthcare practices for APAC.

Wong serves as a trusted counsellor and executive trainer for C-suite executives on media and special situation responses ranging from transactions, crises and public issues to new strategies, partnerships and market entry. She also presents regional trends and landscape analysis to global clients' headquarters and boards.

Born in Hong Kong and educated in Canada, Wong holds a bachelor's degree with honors in international relations and international law from Trinity College, University of Toronto. She was a journalist in Toronto and Hong Kong before beginning her communications consultancy profession. She was recognized by Campaign Asia Pacific as "Best 40 under 40" in 2013 as amongst the "most recognized future leaders of the industry in Asia." She was also FleishmanHillard's 2005 John D. Graham Award for Excellence recipient, one of the agency's highest accolades awarded to colleagues who embody the culture, spirit and principles of John D. Graham, FleishmanHillard chairman and former CEO.

