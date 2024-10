Job advisers may be posted in NHS hospitals to get long-term sick back to work

Disability charity says Labour plan must not become punitive measure exacerbating ‘culture of mistrust and fear’UK politics live – latest updatesEmployment advisers are to be stationed in NHS hospitals under plans from Labour to push people on long-term sickness leave back into work, as one disability charity warned the proposal must not become a “punitive” measure.Wes Streeting, the health secretary, and Liz Kendall, the work and pensions secretary, are understood to want to expand a model in use at the Maudsley psychiatric hospital in south London, which deploys employment support such as job-seeking, CV writing and interview training. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian