Jobber Wins Inc. Power Partner Award for Providing Transformative Technology to 200,000+ Home Service Pros

Second annual award highlights the top B2B partners that support small businesses across all business functions and empower their growth

TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Jobber , the leading provider of operations management software for home service businesses—which includes the contracting, landscaping, residential cleaning, plumbing, and HVAC industries—today announced that it has been honored with a Power Partner Award from Inc. Business Media. Jobber was recognized out of thousands of companies for its proven track record of transforming the way home services are delivered through technology and resources that help small businesses better connect with customers, streamline operations, and compete against larger competition.

The Power Partner Award list recognizes 389 firms in marketing and advertising, health and wellness, financial services, legal, logistics, productivity, and other areas of business. All winners received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping leadership navigate the dynamic world of small business. These B2B partners support entrepreneurs across various facets of the business, including hiring, compliance, infrastructure development, cloud migration, and more.

"Getting a small business off the ground is no easy feat," said Sam Pillar, CEO & co-founder of Jobber. "We're committed to doing everything we can to help home service entrepreneurs be successful by reducing their administrative burdens and equipping them with easy-to-use technology and resources that enable them to be more efficient, so they can focus on servicing their clients and communities. We're honored to be recognized by Inc. and our customers for this award."

"Trusted B2B partners provide guidance and expertise that founders rely on at various steps of their organization's journey," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. Business Media. "Partners that possess a demonstrated ability to deliver quality support are at the core of entrepreneurship and help bring big ideas to life."

Jobber's all-in-one SaaS and mobile solution supports businesses through the full customer lifecycle—from sending quotes to scheduling crews, dispatching jobs, invoicing customers, and accepting credit card payments. More than 200,000 service pros in 60 countries rely on Jobber to help them run a more efficient business, increase earning potential, and meet evolving consumer expectations for a seamless service experience. In addition to its award-winning software, Jobber provides the following free resources to home service pros:

Jobber Grants : a first-of-its-kind annual grant program that to date has awarded 85 small businesses with $475K to help them reach their goals;

: a first-of-its-kind annual grant program that to date has awarded 85 small businesses with to help them reach their goals; Jobber Summit : a virtual event providing expert advice to help service pros take their businesses to the next level. Previous speakers include entrepreneurs Gary Vee and Shark Tank's Daymond John ;

: a virtual event providing expert advice to help service pros take their businesses to the next level. Previous speakers include entrepreneurs and Shark Tank's ; Jobber Academy : a knowledge center with advice and templates to help customers win more business and generate greater revenue.

The complete list of Power Partners is now live online .

About Inc. Business Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest- growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Jobber

Jobber is an award-winning operations management platform for small home service businesses. Unlike spreadsheets or pen and paper, Jobber keeps track of everything in one place and automates day-to-day operations, so small businesses can run smoothly and provide five-star service at scale. Jobber is used by more than 200,000 home service professionals to serve over 27 million properties in more than 60 countries. The company continually ranks as one of Canada's fastest-growing and most innovative companies by Canadian Business and Macleans, The Globe and Mail, Fast Company, and Deloitte. For more information visit: https://jobber.com/ .

