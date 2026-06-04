RISE Aktie

RISE für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 915677 / ISIN: JP3794400006

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04.06.2026 15:10:00

Jobless claims jump to a 4-month high, but don’t be fooled: Layoffs aren’t on the rise

The number of people who applied for unemployment benefits at the end of May jumped to a four-month high, but not because businesses are laying off more workers. The timing of the Memorial Day holiday was an X-factor.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MarketWatch
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