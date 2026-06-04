RISE Aktie
WKN: 915677 / ISIN: JP3794400006
|
04.06.2026 15:10:00
Jobless claims jump to a 4-month high, but don’t be fooled: Layoffs aren’t on the rise
The number of people who applied for unemployment benefits at the end of May jumped to a four-month high, but not because businesses are laying off more workers. The timing of the Memorial Day holiday was an X-factor.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MarketWatch
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!