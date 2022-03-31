Joblist Launches Job Postings To Help Employers Hire

New product enables businesses to attract more candidates as competition for talent intensifies amid Great Resignation

SAN FRANCISCO , March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Joblist , a job search platform that personalizes the process of finding and landing a job, today officially launched a job posting product aimed at helping employers find and recruit more quality candidates. The affordable, self-serve solution allows companies to promote their job openings to Joblist's large audience of job seekers in just a few quick steps, with no account, unexpected charges, or long-term commitments required.

Joblist's new job posting product comes at a critical time, as many businesses struggle to hire workers. According to the CBNC/SurveyMonkey Q1 2022 Small Business Index , 52% of small business owners say it's become more difficult to find qualified candidates in the last year and 29% report being unable to fill positions that have been open for three or more months. As a result, 40% of small businesses in March 2022 cite identifying and hiring new employees as the top need facing their business.

"The COVID-19 pandemic and Great Resignation have created hiring challenges for all employers, but especially SMBs," said Kevin Harrington, CEO of Joblist. "It takes too long and costs too much to find the right candidates. We need more effective avenues for employers of all sizes to fill open roles. That's where Joblist can help address an unmet need."

Joblist's solution allows anyone in a hiring position – from a recruiter at a large company to a local business owner – to post a job in just a few clicks. Once an opening is posted, Joblist uses its personalized matching technology to advertise the position to active candidates via the Joblist website, as well as through the company's partner channels.

To make the experience as seamless as possible, no account is required to post an opening on Joblist. Candidate applications are delivered to the employer using their choice of the most convenient channel for them, either directly through email or their own career page.

Postings on Joblist start at a flat rate of $150 for 30 days with no auto-renewals or hidden fees, making the service one of the most affordable and transparent on the market. The product is currently available to U.S. employers only.

Prior to today's announcement, Joblist has been testing its job posting service with customers and built significant traction. Over 1,800 employers from across the country already post on Joblist, including at least one employer from every single state and more than 1,000 distinct cities and towns.

Joblist has helped over 50 million people with their job search since its debut and now aims to bring the same scale and impact to its employer customers. Looking ahead, the team is focused on building even more tools and services to help employers and candidates find the right matches as quickly and easily as possible.

To learn more about the Joblist job posting product or post an opening, visit https://www.joblist.com/post-now .

About Joblist

Joblist is a job search platform that personalizes the process of discovering and landing the right job for you. By surfacing AI-driven job matches tailored to your preferences, we aim to reduce the clutter of irrelevant matches yielded by generic search. Even better, you're not alone in the process — Joblist enables you to collaborate on and share the list of jobs you're interested in with your friends, family, and network. For more information, visit Joblist.com .

