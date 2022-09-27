Jobox Launches New Modular Dispatch Platform, Serving as the Backbone of the Future of Home Service Marketplaces

The new platform combines advanced algorithms with improved user experiences to optimize job matching accuracy and completion, offering a solid foundation for upcoming features that will redefine the home service industry

MIAMI, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jobox.ai , a software company that provides home service marketplaces with an AI-based infrastructure to directly connect their customers with skilled trades professionals ("pros"), today announced the launch of its new module dispatch platform, including an updated job dispatching algorithm, a multi-offer feature, an optimized onboarding process for home service pros and a new management tool for demand partners. These new features will maximize value for both pros and home service retailers as the company continues to rapidly scale and innovate.

Jobox provides pros with an all-in-one business management app, which leverages AI through Jobox's proprietary intelligent matching algorithm. Intelligent matching finds the most reliable vetted pro to complete a job by parsing through dozens of data points and analyzing what the job entails, where the job is located, and how soon the job needs to be completed, as well as pros' location, availability, individual preferences and unique expertise to complete the task. Intelligent matching is twice as likely to match pros with jobs that are a good fit, without any human intervention, compared to manual matching. The algorithm enhancement is beneficial to both pros and demand partners, as jobs that are automatically dispatched are three times more likely to be completed than jobs dispatched manually.

"Creating value for home service partners and pros is always our top priority at Jobox. By elevating our product offering with this launch, we are making strides in our mission to transform the home service industry through technology, effectively becoming the bridge for a symbiotic relationship between home service pros and home service retailers," said Jobox founder and CEO Shay Bloch. "Our robust, ever-evolving platform ensures that today's pros have access to cutting edge technology, home service retailers have access to a network of qualified professionals and consumers are satisfied with their home improvement or repair process."

In addition to Jobox's intelligent matching updates, the company is launching a new multi-offer feature that will work in tandem to send jobs to multiple pros at once, maximizing job completion and acceptance rates. This will allow pros to receive more relevant jobs and ensure consumers are matched with the right pro faster. Jobox is also updating its onboarding process for pros and launching a new desktop management tool for demand partners. The updated onboarding process makes it more seamless for pros to get jobs, and introduces additional fraud prevention elements, making it that much easier and safer for pros to manage their entire business on their phone. The new partner desktop interface will provide demand partners with visibility into job quality and pro performance, informing crucial internal management and optimization decisions.

"Our commitment to providing demand partners and pros with a holistic set of AI-driven tools is unwavering, and this launch showcases that," said Jobox co-founder and CTO, Kaushik Pendurthi. "The Jobox team remains laser focused on making our dispatching algorithm and demand features the best they can be as we continue shaping the future of the home services industry and providing home service marketplaces and pros throughout the country with everything they need to be successful."

Jobox recently announced partnerships with Pop-A-Lock, Minute Key , Stripe , and NEXT to bring more tools and services to industry pros. Jobox powers business for more than 6,000 pros in 39 states across the U.S., and has processed more than $1B of transactions on its platform. The company matches a pro to a customer job every three minutes, making it easy for pros and home service marketplaces alike to grow their business.

For more information about Jobox's product offerings, please visit www.jobox.ai.

About Jobox

Jobox connects companies with thousands of vetted home service professionals. We use proprietary algorithms and millions of data points to match end customers with the local pro they need in less than 60 seconds. Jobox also helps companies form a deeper and broader connection with their customers. We enable companies to follow a service transaction all the way to execution. We made reporting, reconciliation, and payments fully automated and transparent, and built the infrastructure, APIs and onboarding flows to help design a smooth customer journey. Jobox takes the overhead of the home service marketplace to let companies focus on customer relationships. Companies get valuable insights into their customers' preferences and the pros they work with, which they can leverage to lead more holistic purchasing journeys.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jobox-launches-new-modular-dispatch-platform-serving-as-the-backbone-of-the-future-of-home-service-marketplaces-301633844.html

SOURCE Jobox.ai