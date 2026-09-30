Archer Aktie
WKN DE: A1JBBE / ISIN: BMG0451H1097
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30.09.2026 04:15:00
Joby and Archer Each Burn Roughly $200 Million a Quarter. Here's Which One Runs Out of Cash First
Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) and Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) are looking to upend the aviation industry. That's a tall task, given the sector's highly regulated and capital-intensive nature. But they are making material strides toward that goal, as they each advance their electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) technology.
From a business perspective, things are going well. But what about from a finance perspective? Neither one generates material revenue, so both are burning through cash at a rapid rate as they build their aerospace businesses. It looks like Joby may have more room to run, at least for now.
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