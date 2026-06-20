Joby Aviation Incorporation Registered Shs Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWU / ISIN: KYG651631007
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20.06.2026 20:30:00
Joby Aviation: Could This $9 Stock Help Make You a Millionaire?
Industrial might is back in vogue, and not just for space-industry stocks. A new form of transportation is soon to make its debut in cities around the globe: electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicles. Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) is one of the publicly traded companies that manufactures these innovative aircraft, and it believes that it can transform transportation across cities.Its product is neither an airplane nor a helicopter, but something in between, and fully electric-powered. With its stock price currently at just $9 per share, could getting in early on eVTOL pioneer Joby Aviation help make you rich? Let's take a closer look and find out.The idea for eVTOLs came from two sources: the plague of car traffic in most large cities, and noise pollution from helicopters, which prevents them from operating in many areas. An eVTOL can operate quietly compared to a helicopter, transporting small groups of passengers from point to point using "vertiports" across metro areas.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Joby Aviation Incorporation Registered Shs
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04.05.26
|Ausblick: Joby Aviation öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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24.02.26
|Ausblick: Joby Aviation legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)