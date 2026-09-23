Joby Aviation: Is It Finally Time to Buy Below $7?

Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) is aiming for the skies.

If you've ever missed a flight or an important meeting because you got stuck in city traffic, you might understand the problem Joby is trying to solve. In a nutshell, it wants to introduce a new form of transportation, one that can soar through the air like a helicopter, but with far less noise and downwash, and powered by batteries.

Never has Joby been closer to its dream of operating electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft than it is today. Yet its stock has tanked in 2026: Shares have lost more than half their value year to date, and are trading about 67% lower than their 52-week high.

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