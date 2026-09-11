Joby Aviation Incorporation Registered Shs Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWU / ISIN: KYG651631007
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11.09.2026 20:30:00
Joby Aviation Is Preparing For Commercial Flights in Dubai. Here's Why I'm Still Not Buying.
Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY), a leading developer of electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, plans to launch its first commercial flights with Uber (NYSE: UBER) by the end of this year. That sounds like a major catalyst for the stock, but I wouldn't buy Joby's stock on this news alone for three simple reasons.
First, Joby's flights in Dubai will mark its first commercial flights, but they're not nearly as meaningful as its planned flights for the U.S. market. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) still hasn't certified Joby's commercial flights in the U.S. yet, but they could be cleared by the end of 2026. That certification will finally give Joby the green light to mass-produce its eVTOLs in the U.S. and expand its first-party air taxi network with Uber and Delta (NYSE: DAL),
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|Joby Aviation Incorporation Registered Shs
|5,50
|0,92%
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