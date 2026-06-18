Joby Aviation Incorporation Registered Shs Aktie

Joby Aviation Incorporation Registered Shs für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3CWWU / ISIN: KYG651631007

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18.06.2026 21:05:00

Joby Aviation Scores a Win in Its Legal Battle Against Rival Archer Aviation. Will It Help the Slumping Stock?

You've probably heard of "friendly rivalries" in business, but there's nothing friendly about the rivalry between electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft makers Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) and Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY).The two aviation start-ups are fighting tooth and nail to be the first to gain commercial approval from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to operate their eVTOLs as air taxis.Recently, both companies filed lawsuits against one another alleging (among other things) corporate espionage, fraud, and secret ties to China.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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