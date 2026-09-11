Aviation Holdings Group Aktie
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11.09.2026 09:41:02
Joby Aviation Set a Fresh 52-Week Low in the Month It Expects to Start Flying in Texas. I'm Still Not Buying the Stock.
Shares of Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) dipped to $6.25 in morning trading on Thursday -- a fresh 52-week low for the electric air taxi company. The stock recovered some ground within hours and closed Thursday at $6.31. Still, the new low caps a long slide: the stock's 52-week range now stretches from Thursday's $6.25 print to $19.98.
The timing is hard to ignore. September is the month Joby said its electric air taxi would begin flying routes across the Dallas-Fort Worth area under a White House-backed federal pilot program. The company called the flights "one of our most important steps yet toward commercial service" in its second-quarter shareholder letter.
Is the fresh low a chance to buy the stock on the cheap right before the company's biggest moment -- or is the market trying to tell investors something?
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Nachrichten zu Joby Aviation Incorporation Registered Shs
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04.08.26
|Ausblick: Joby Aviation zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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Analysen zu Joby Aviation Incorporation Registered Shs
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Joby Aviation Incorporation Registered Shs
|5,50
|0,92%
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