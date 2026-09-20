Joby Aviation Incorporation Registered Shs Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWU / ISIN: KYG651631007
|
20.09.2026 17:15:00
Joby Aviation Stock Is Down 54% This Year. Here's Why I'd Buy It Before 2027.
No U.S. company is closer to commercializing an electric air taxi than Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY). And yet in a market that is one of the most expensive in history, Joby's stock has been moving in the opposite direction.
There isn't one reason Joby stock has lost over half its value on the year. Most likely, cash burn, dilution, rising operating expenses, uncertainty around its FAA type certification, and a blistering-high valuation have collectively cooled Wall Street's enthusiasm. Add to that stubborn inflation, rising bond yields, geopolitical turmoil, and now an interest rate hike, and investors have plenty of reasons to shy away from a speculative growth stock like Joby.
If you're looking for a safe, secure, and relatively stable stock, Joby is probably not for you. But for aggressive investors who are willing to risk substantial downside in pursuit of potentially massive returns, here's why Joby might be a stock to watch in 2027.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Joby Aviation Incorporation Registered Shs
|
04.08.26
|Ausblick: Joby Aviation zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
04.05.26
|Ausblick: Joby Aviation öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Joby Aviation Incorporation Registered Shs
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Joby Aviation Incorporation Registered Shs
|5,30
|-0,93%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX gehen mit deutlichen Verlusten ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen beenden Handel zum Wochenschluss uneins -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben am Freitag deutlich nach. Die Wall Street beendete den Handel uneins. Vor dem Wochenende behaupteten sich die Märkte in Fernost erneut.