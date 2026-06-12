Aviation Holdings Group Aktie
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12.06.2026 10:36:00
Joby Aviation Stock Sinks on Latest News. Will the eVTOL Ever Recover Its Lost Value?
It's been a wild year for stockholders of Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY). In July 2025, the stock rocketed upward more than 75% as interest in electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft surged. By early August, the stock was up 107.8%. But that turned out to be the high point for Joby investors.Since then, the stock has taken shareholders on a bumpy ride downwards. Last week alone, it dropped 20.2%. Now it has a negative one-year return:Given the speed and severity of that drop, you might think that some major unfavorable news made investors flee the stock. You'd be right, but the news probably isn't what you'd expect. Here's what really happened to make Joby's stock tumble into the red, and what investors should expect next.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Joby Aviation Incorporation Registered Shs
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04.05.26
|Ausblick: Joby Aviation öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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24.02.26
|Ausblick: Joby Aviation legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)