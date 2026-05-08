FLIGHT HOLDINGS Aktie
WKN DE: A0JD4Q / ISIN: JP3826280004
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08.05.2026 18:45:00
Joby Aviation Took Flight in New York City. Here's What's Next for the eVTOL Company.
Last month, Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) made history with its inaugural point-to-point journey from JFK Airport to Manhattan with its air taxis, also known as electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. This milestone event showcased the potential of its eVTOL technology and was a crucial test of this futuristic mode of transportation.As part of the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) eVTOL Integration Pilot Program, this flight demonstrated the aircraft's ability to navigate complex airspace and brought Joby one step closer to launching commercial operations. Here's what investors have to look forward to from Joby Aviation.Image source: Joby Aviation.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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