PILOT Aktie
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10.10.2026 18:45:00
Joby Just Flew an Aircraft Across the United States With No Pilot. Here's Why Wall Street Shrugged.
Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) just accomplished something pretty spectacular. An aircraft equipped with Joby's autonomous flight technology traveled 3,199 miles across the United States without a human pilot touching the controls.
The converted Cessna Caravan taxied, took off, navigated across the country, avoided bad weather, and landed autonomously. To clarify, a safety pilot was onboard, but Joby says that the pilot made zero control inputs during the entire journey. That's a big deal.
The aircraft wasn't just circling a controlled test facility, either. It traveled from California to North Carolina, operated at multiple airports, navigated real-world airspace, and was remotely supervised from locations as far as 2,323 miles away. Joby says it's the first autonomous flight across the United States.
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