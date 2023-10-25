|
25.10.2023 21:46:58
Joc O’Rourke joins Rio Tinto Board
Rio Tinto announced Wednesday it has appointed James “Joc” O’Rourke as a non-executive director, effective immediately. O’Rourke, a dual Canadian / Australian national, will stand for election at the annual general meetings of the company in 2024.O’Rourke has more than 25 years’ experience across the mining and minerals industry. He has been the chief executive officer of The Mosaic Company, an integrated producer and marketer of concentrated phosphate and potash, since 2015. He also served as President of Mosaic until recently and previously held roles including Executive Vice President of Operations and Chief Operating Officer.Before joining Mosaic, O’Rourke was President of Australia Pacific for Barrick Gold Corporation, where he led ten gold and copper mines in Australia and Papua New Guinea. He currently serves as an Independent Non-Executive Director of The Toro Company (NYSE) and the Weyerhauser Company (NYSE).“It is my pleasure to welcome Joc to the Rio Tinto Board. He is widely respected for his deep knowledge of the mining industry and passion for improving safety and operational performance, Rio Tinto Chairman Dominic Barton said in a statement. “I look forward to the valuable contribution Joc will make as we shape an even stronger Rio Tinto for the future.”Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Rio Tinto Ltd.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Rio Tinto Ltd.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Rio Tinto Ltd.
|69,82
|0,26%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX verabschieden sich mit leichten Verlusten ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen zu Handelsschluss in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der deutsche Leitindex schwankten am Freitag zwischen Gewinnen und Verlusten. Letztlich ging es jedoch abwärts. An der Wall Street werden am Freitag uneinheitliche Vorzeichen beobachtet. Die asiatischen Börsen weisen am Freitag grüne Vorzeichen aus.