Jocelyn Brown's newly released "Devil in the Workplace" is a soul-refreshing book that aims to bring awareness to people about how the devil is prominent in the world.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Devil in the Workplace": a compelling discussion of the seven deadly sins and in-depth experience that exposes the dark secrets of the devil. "Devil in the Workplace" is the creation of published author Jocelyn Brown, a writer who is very dedicated to the protection of the environment and has founded Earth Restored Inc. She also fully believes and places her trust in God and understands the spiritual battle for the souls, which is why she believes God has inspired her to write this book.

Brown writes, "Devil in the Workplace personally recalls the negative workplace experiences endured by the author and the connection of those experiences to the seven deadly sins and Satan's demonic foot soldiers.

In this book, the author identifies the seven deadly sins and toxic personalities as a result of the sins and finally gives the reader God-inspired strategies and Bible scriptures to cope and ultimately overcome the negative effects to effectively survive toxic work environments. Devil in the Workplace is a book inspired by God, so from those seeking a relationship and better understanding to those who already have an established relationship with God will be able to relate to this book."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jocelyn Brown's new book recounts the author's workplace experiences and how each of the seven deadly sins affects the workplace, making many workplaces become filled with distress, discomfort, disillusion, disinterest, and a disheartened experience which leaves many people psychologically and spiritually scarred for life.

With this purpose, Brown aims to protect the readers from demonic powers that threaten to prevent everyone from achieving God's ultimate plan for humanity.

