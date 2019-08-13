Jodi and Chris Downs Bring Pet Wants to South Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jodi and Chris Downs are pleased to announce the launch of their new local pet food and supplies business, Pet Wants TLH South.

Pet Wants' specially-crafted, private label pet food formulas are made in small batches with fresh, natural ingredients enhanced with vitamins and minerals for a complete and balanced diet in every bowl. Pet Wants TLH South offers multiple blends of dog and cat food formulas as well as all-natural treats, healing salve, calming balm, anti-itch spray, paw wax and more. Pet Wants TLH South is a mobile business that offers free, personal delivery to parts of Leon, Wakulla, Gadsden, and Franklin Counties.

"We started this business because we saw an opportunity to bring fresh, high-quality food, with convenient, personal delivery, to the community we love. Pets have always been an important part of our lives. They are members of our family, and we know giving them the best chance to live a long, healthy, and happy life starts with making sure they're getting the nutrition they need to thrive," Jodi said.

Pet Wants has a 100-percent, money-back guarantee on the freshness and quality of the food and the company only sources the best salmon, chicken, lamb, brown rice and other ingredients available. There's no sugar added, no fillers and no animal by-products and Pet Wants never uses corn, wheat, soy or dyes, which makes the food great for animals with allergies. In addition, Pet Wants' food is only made in the USA.

Jodi and Chris live in Tallahassee and have been married for 26 years. They have three sons – Conner, Seth and Aidan – and their Boxer, Tallulah. After discovering Pet Wants, they took a hard look at what they were feeding their pet. They began reading labels and realized how many fillers are in pet food and that the length of time between manufacturing and retail sales inherently creates a long shelf life that depletes even the highest quality food of its nutritional value. While the Downs' are looking forward to owning their own business, they're incredibly excited to share their knowledge with other pet parents and spread the word about Pet Wants in their community.

"We know first-hand that going to the store to buy pet food can be an overwhelming experience as you try to choose from dozens of different options, often times leaving you to make a decision based on which brand was marketed the best or the assumption that a higher price equals a better product. Our goal is to provide more than just a promise of fresh, high-quality food, by building a community based around education and awareness," Chris said.

To learn more about Pet Wants TLH South, call (850)792-8332, email JDowns@PetWants.com or visit http://www.PetWants.com/TLHSouth.

About Pet Wants: Pet Wants was founded in Cincinnati in 2010 to bring fresh, natural and conveniently-delivered pet food to pet families. Their mission is to enhance the health, vitality and life of pets with high-quality food and honest advice from a Pet Nutrition Specialist on staff at each location. Pet Wants pet food is personally delivered to homes within weeks of being made, at the height of freshness. Their food doesn't sit in warehouses and on store shelves for many months getting stale and losing nutritional value like it does for most mass-produced, national brands. Pet Wants' private label pet food formulas are slow-cooked in small batches with fresh, natural ingredients and enhanced with vitamins and minerals for a complete and balanced meal. Pet Wants only uses high-quality proteins and never uses added sugar, fillers, animal by-products, corn, wheat, soy or dyes. Pet Wants offers multiple blends of dog and cat food formulas as well as healing salve, calming balm, anti-itch spray, paw wax and more. Since 2015 Pet Wants has expanded into a national presence and grown to nearly 100 locations. Learn more about Pet Wants at http://www.PetWants.com.

SOURCE Pet Wants TLH South