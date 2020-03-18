Jodi Gurney Named Chief Executive Officer of Direct Biologics LLC

AUSTIN, Texas, March 18, 2020/PRNewswire/ -- Veteran regenerative medicine industry leader Jodi Gurney, former Executive Vice President and Chief Innovation Officer at Celularity, Inc., has become the new Chief Executive Officer of market-leading biologics producer Direct Biologics LLC.

Gurney assumed her new role at Direct Biologics on January 14. She had served as a consultant for Direct Biologics since November 2019 before accepting the full-time role of CEO.

"Jodi is truly a visionary when it comes to regenerative medicine and the development of advanced therapeutics,'' said Mark Adams, co-founder of Direct Biologics. "As we continue to expand our capabilities and biologic technologies, Jodi has the skills and deep experience to help us build our product portfolio and, importantly, to guide our company through the appropriate compliance and regulatory steps to move Direct Biologics forward.''

Joe Schmidt, co-founder of Direct Biologics, said: "Gurney has decades of experience in regenerative medicine including cellular immune therapies, biomaterials and tissue engineering. Her unique skill base and long history of being a science-based pharmaceutical and biologics innovator will ensure that Direct Biologics continues to lead the industry with best in class, cGMP Certified, high impact biologic therapies for years to come."

Gurney was one of the founders of Celularity, a clinical stage cell therapeutics company spun out of Celgene Corporation. In her role as Chief Innovation Officer, she was key in the success of numerous programs across discovery, development, commercialization and acquisition in cancer immunotherapeutics, cell therapeutics and functional tissue regeneration.

Previously, Gurney had an 18-year tenure at Celgene Corporation, where she led the organ and tissue therapeutics franchise and was responsible for both clinical research and development and medical affairs for Celgene Cellular Therapeutics and LifebankUSA while also leading efforts to identify, develop and implement internal and external research, clinical and commercial collaborations for the entire Celgene Cellular Therapeutics portfolio.

Before Celgene, Gurney held positions in medical affairs for both Merck & Co./Ostex International and Parke-Davis.

She holds Master of Science degrees in biochemistry and immunology and a Bachelor of Science in biochemistry from the University of Illinois. Gurney has authored and contributed to dozens of publications covering work in immunology, cellular therapies and technology, biomaterials and tissue engineering and holds multiple patents in these fields.

Direct Biologics

Direct Biologics LLC, headquartered in Austin, Texas, with an R&D facility located at the University of California, San Diego, and an Operations and Order Fulfillment Center located in St. Louis, Missouri, is a market-leading innovator and science-based cGMP manufacturer of regenerative medical products, including a robust line of exosome biologic products. Direct Biologics was created to expand the science of cutting-edge biologic technologies through research and commercialization of naturally occurring products from allograft tissue compliant with FDA standards for 361 HCT/P. Current commercial biologic products include but are not limited to ExoFlo™ and XoFlo™ products.

