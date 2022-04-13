JODI KATZ HELPS READERS NAVIGATE THE DELICATE BALANCE BETWEEN SUCCESS AND ITS PURSUIT IN DEBUT BOOK, "FACING THE SEDUCTION OF SUCCESS: INSPIRING STORIES ON LEADING IN BUSINESS WHILE LIVING YOUR LIFE"

Upcoming Title From Top Beauty and Industry Expert Releases June 7, Available for Preorder TODAY

"Many times, we are driven to try and find joy in a soul-less career instead of working on our soul so that we can be truly happy at work (and everywhere else!). I'm glad that 'Facing the Seduction of Success' shares the author's trek to the joy we are all seeking, with good-humored anecdotes that remind us that success can be a seductive pitfall. May every reader learn to really live life!"

– Adrienne Bankert, Emmy award-winning journalist

NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrepreneur, podcaster, and beauty and wellness industry expert Jodi Katz, announces the release of her upcoming, highly anticipated debut book, "Facing the Seduction of Success: Inspiring Stories on Leading in Business While Living Your Life." Out June 7 via Indie Books International® and available today for preorder , the title is co-written with Jan Mitchell and provides universal lessons for people at all different stages of their professional journey. Whether just entering the workforce, looking to grow and advance, seeking mentorship, pivoting careers, or for people who are escalating on the fast track but feel they may be "losing" their true selves in the process, this book is a resource to anyone looking to examine their own goal and pursuit of success through a new lens.

Birthed from Katz's own professional journey — and that of many of her podcast guests—of how seductive success can be, "Facing the Seduction of Success" equips readers with the necessary tools to navigate the delicate balance between success and its pursuit.

"Even if you love what you do—especially if you love what you do—it is easy to get sucked into feeding work's endless hunger," says Katz. "Work is infinite. Work is unforgiving. But it can also be exciting, joyful, and full of desire. And that's what makes it so seductive."

Katz has been a respected voice in the beauty and wellness industry for 20 years, 15 of them as founder and creative director of NYC-based Base Beauty Creative Agency . In 2017, she launched her top-rated business leadership podcast, " Where Brains Meet Beauty " (Top 5 in fashion/beauty on iTunes) with the goal of humanizing the industry by exploring how other leaders define and navigate success.

"Facing the Seduction of Success" is a captivating compilation of stories and insights by fellow professionals culled from her popular podcast which recently celebrated its remarkable 200th episode. Fascinated by the dichotomy between the goal of success and the pursuit of success, Katz leverages her interviews with industry leaders such as Suzanne Somers (actress, author, and health advocate), Lisa Price (founder of Carol's Daughter), Trish McEvoy (founder Trish McEvoy Beauty), and Frederic Fekkai (founder of Frederic Fekkai), among others, to discover how her peers balance leading in business while living their lives beyond work.

Working in an industry that historically valued a shiny and perfect façade, Katz really didn't know that she could give herself "permission" to be honest about how hard these challenges are. Now, with her upcoming book, Katz hopes to give others the opportunity to look within themselves as they face the seduction of success to rediscover their goals and the confidence to reach for them.

In a tone that is relatable and honest, Katz warmly shares each backstory with humor, drama, and raw honesty, encouraging readers to set their own vision and chart their own course. Featuring stories of joy, struggle, self-doubt, and perseverance, "Facing the Seduction of Success" provides checks and balances to help readers reassess their own success belief system while not losing themselves and the joy of life in the process.

"With this book, we've been able to capture the wisdom gained from my industry peers and share them with leaders across all industries who are looking to define their own career success while also enjoying a full, rich life outside of work," says Katz. "If you are serious in your pursuit of success and curious about how others have done it, you will definitely re-read these chapters as your career evolves."

A portion of the proceeds from the book will be donated to benefit two charities that are near and dear to Katz: Girls Helping Girls. Period. (a non-profit that provides menstrual health products to those in need where she currently serves on the board) and Skin of Color Society (a collective of dermatologists working to inspire people of color to enter dermatology and education around skin conditions in people of color).

ABOUT JODI KATZ

Jodi Katz is the host of the long-running podcast, "Where Brains Meet Beauty." She has been a respected voice in the beauty and wellness industry for over 20 years, 15 of them as founder and creative director of Base Beauty Creative Agency (NYC) -- her groundbreaking boutique outfit whose holistic, integrated approach to marketing high growth brands has revolutionized the industry and taken companies owned by the likes of Colgate, Church and Dwight and Estee Lauder, to unprecedented levels of sales and cultural impact. Under Katz leadership, Base Beauty has accelerated growth across all sales channels and marketing touchpoints, breaking down client silos to craft needle moving campaigns for Clinique, EltaMD Skincare, Conair, Tom's of Maine, and others. She has laid the foundation for her eventual rise in the beauty marketing industry with a resume of unique "steppingstone" jobs with BBDO, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, digital start-ups and beauty brands. She made her breakthrough as a copywriter with the skincare company, Bliss, and a concurrent side hustle freelancing for Avon. After numerous gigs and full-time positions as a copywriter, Katz took the reins as creative director for the global prestige French brand L'Occitane en Provence for four years. Over the course of her career, Katz has been featured in top beauty industry publications such as CEW, WWD, Beauty Independent and BeautyMatter, among others. Her debut book, "Facing the Seduction of Success: Inspiring Stories on Leading in Business While Living Your Life," will be released worldwide on June 7, 2022.

ABOUT JAN MICHELL

Jan Michell is a seasoned New York City writer with over 25 years of experience creating compelling copy for an impressive clientele. Her portfolio ranges from tiny startups to Fortune 500's, from fashion to food to pharma.

