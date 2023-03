Joe Biden Could Soon Push for This Huge Social Security Change

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

President Joe Biden has been abundantly clear that he doesn't want any cuts to Social Security. In his State of the Union address in February, the president stated, "If anyone tries to cut Social Security, I will stop them."But that doesn't mean Biden isn't open to revising the popular federal program in ways that don't reduce benefit payments. It's quite possible that the president could soon push for a huge Social Security change .Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading