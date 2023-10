Joe Biden Wants to Change Social Security, but His Plan Would Cost America $273 Billion

For better or worse, Social Security serves as a financial foundation for most retirees. Nearly 9 out of 10 retired workers are reliant on Social Security income, in some capacity, to cover their monthly expenses. Further, the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities finds that the program is responsible for pulling more than 21 million people out of poverty each year, including close to 15.4 million adults aged 65 and over. Yet despite how crucial Social Security is to the financial well-being of an aging workforce, America's top retirement program is on ever-shakier footing.Fixing Social Security is of paramount importance to current and future generations of retirees -- and this all starts with actions taken by lawmakers on Capitol Hill, as well as President Joe Biden.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel