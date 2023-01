Joe Biden Wants to Change Social Security: Will the New Congress Help With Reform Efforts?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In November, nearly 66 million Americans, many of whom are aged 62 and over, received a Social Security benefit. For the 48.5 million who are retired workers, these payouts are widely viewed as a necessity to cover their expenses. But despite providing a financial foundation for our nation's retirees, America's top retirement program finds itself in deep trouble. President Joe Biden believes he has the solution that can resolve what ails Social Security, but he's going to need the help of newly elected lawmakers to fix it.President Biden delivering remarks. Image source: Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz.Continue reading