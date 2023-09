Joe Biden's Biggest Proposed Social Security Change Could Be More Likely to Happen Than Ever With This Latest News

Joe Biden has achieved several of the promises he made during the 2020 presidential campaign. He worked with Congress to pass a major infrastructure bill. He nominated the first African American woman to the U.S. Supreme Court. Medicare can now negotiate the prices of high-cost prescription drugs.Those are a few of the biggies Biden has checked off the list. But there are still plenty of campaign promises that haven't been fulfilled so far. Putting Social Security on a path to long-term solvency ranks as one of the most important incomplete objectives. However, there's still some time remaining in Biden's first presidential term. He also hopes to win reelection to, in his words, "finish this job." Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel