Joe Biden's Top Economic Advisor Believes Social Security Cuts May Be Inevitable

In November, 48.5 million retired workers brought home an average Social Security benefit check of $1,677.52. That might not sound like a lot, but for nearly 90% of these retirees, it's a necessary source of income that helps cover their expenses. All told, Social Security income lifted 16.1 million seniors (aged 65 and over) out of poverty in 2020. However, this storied program isn't without its shortcomings -- and lawmakers know it. Numerous members of Congress, and even President Joe Biden, have offered solutions designed to strengthen Social Security, which is facing a greater than $20 trillion funding shortfall over the next 75 years. But what you might be surprised to learn is that Biden's top economic advisor doesn't entirely see eye to eye with the president.President Biden delivering remarks. Image source: Official White House photo by Adam Schultz.Continue reading