Joe Lycett: sites such as Airbnb and eBay must do more to stop scams

TV presenter tells peers such platforms often pocket revenue but refuse to take responsibility for fraudPlatforms that connect buyers and sellers such as Airbnb and eBay must do more to protect consumers from scams, according to the comedian and TV presenter Joe Lycett, who accused them of pocketing the revenue but refusing to take responsibility for fraud.The presenter of Channel 4 consumer rights show Joe Lycett’s Got Your Back told peers that regulation, including the introduction of more rigorous checks, should pressure lucrative social media and sales platforms into helping customers who regularly lose thousands of pounds in transactions with fake sellers . Continue reading...