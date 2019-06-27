Joe Mach Named President at ENS Group

BURNSVILLE, Minn., June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rick Soskin, CEO of ENS Group, announced today that Joe Mach has joined the company as it's new President. Joe Mach comes to ENS Group from Verifone, where he spent almost 20 years as a leader and visionary, most recently as President for the Americas. Initially Joe will be responsible for North American Sales, Marketing and Product Management. Joe will also participate as a key member of ENS Group's senior leadership.

Said Mr. Soskin, "Joe's appointment is a clear reflection of the company's focus on global growth and marketplace leadership. ENS Group continues to provide smart, innovative solutions that make technology better for all business. Joe's experience, talent and drive will strengthen our team now and into the future."

About ENS Group

ENS Group is a global leader in designing and building accessories that optimize technology for all business. Industry and technology leaders partner with ENS Group to develop unique solutions, including mobility and mounting options, that can seamlessly secure, pair, charge and communicate, creating an unmatched portfolio of best-in-class and customizable products.

