|
23.08.2023 15:00:00
Joey Gase Joins Board of Directors and Drives McGruff the Crime Dog's® Mission Home
WASHINGTON, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Joey Gase teams up with McGruff the Crime Dog® at Daytona International Speedway, this time as a newly elected board member for the National Crime Prevention Council.
During the WAWA 250 race on August 25, Gase will shine a light on the iconic crime dog's mission to Take A Bite Out Of Crime®. Car number 35 will educate consumers about counterfeit products and direct attention to a new kid-centered website, McGruff.org, empowering youth to become active crime prevention participants in their community.
"Joey continues to be an excellent ambassador for our award-winning Go For Real™ campaign, helping to warn consumers about the dangers of fake car parts," said Paul DelPonte, NCPC's Executive Director. "He joins the board at a vibrant time as NCPC tackles 21st century crimes. His presence on the board will help expand activities with auto racing and other professional sports."
"I grew up feeling safe with McGruff the Crime Dog and can now pass that on to my children and families across the country," said Gase. "Working with McGruff is an honor and I look forward to the important job of growing NCPC."
The car will also sport Alitheon, an artificial intelligence startup helping launch Companies Against Counterfeit coalition.
For more information, visit ncpc.org, or follow the crime dog on any social media channel @McGruffatNCPC.
About the National Crime Prevention Council
The nonprofit National Crime Prevention Council is home to McGruff the Crime Dog® and has helped generations of Americans Take A Bite Out Of Crime® through public education campaigns and advocating for public policies to make the U.S. safer. Follow NCPC on Threads, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X (@McGruffatNCPC).
Media Contact:
Tatiana Peralta
Communications Manager
tperalta@ncpc.org
954-895-5980
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/joey-gase-joins-board-of-directors-and-drives-mcgruff-the-crime-dogs-mission-home-301907284.html
SOURCE National Crime Prevention Council
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNotenbanker-Treffen sorgt für Vorsicht: Wall Street zum Handelsende mit Abgaben -- ATX und DAX schließen im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich fester
Die Wall Street konnte ihre Gewinne nicht verteidigen und notierte im Minus. Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt fielen nach einem stärkeren Start gegen Nachmittag unter die Nulllinie. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag hingegen aufwärts.