John Baylouny Assumes Role As Leonardo DRS President And CEO
(RTTNews) - Leonardo DRS, Inc. (DRS), a provider of defense technologies, on Monday announced that John Baylouny has assumed the role of President and Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2026.
Baylouny most recently served as Chief Operating Officer, a position he has held since 2018. His 35-year career with Leonardo DRS also includes roles as Chief Technology Officer and as General Manager of the land systems and advanced intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance businesses.
Baylouny said his focus will be on leading the company's next phase of growth by expanding into high-opportunity markets aligned with its core strengths, accelerating next-generation research and development, and strengthening Leonardo DRS's position as a trusted provider of mission-critical systems across all warfighting domains.
As previously announced, the company's former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer retired after leading Leonardo DRS for fourteen years.
Leonardo DRS shares were up more than 1% in pre-market trading after closing at $34.78, up 2.02%.
