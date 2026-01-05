DRS Technologies Aktie

DRS Technologies für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: 866104 / ISIN: US23330X1000

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
05.01.2026 14:36:43

John Baylouny Assumes Role As Leonardo DRS President And CEO

(RTTNews) - Leonardo DRS, Inc. (DRS), a provider of defense technologies, on Monday announced that John Baylouny has assumed the role of President and Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2026.

Baylouny most recently served as Chief Operating Officer, a position he has held since 2018. His 35-year career with Leonardo DRS also includes roles as Chief Technology Officer and as General Manager of the land systems and advanced intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance businesses.

Baylouny said his focus will be on leading the company's next phase of growth by expanding into high-opportunity markets aligned with its core strengths, accelerating next-generation research and development, and strengthening Leonardo DRS's position as a trusted provider of mission-critical systems across all warfighting domains.

As previously announced, the company's former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer retired after leading Leonardo DRS for fourteen years.

Leonardo DRS shares were up more than 1% in pre-market trading after closing at $34.78, up 2.02%.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu DRS Technologies Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu DRS Technologies Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

04.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 1
04.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 1: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
03.01.26 Dezember 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
03.01.26 KW 1: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
03.01.26 Dezember 2025: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX letztlich stärker -- DAX mit neuem Rekordschluss -- US-Börsen zum Handelsende stärker - Dow mit neuer Bestmarke - Asiens Börsen schließen größtenteils weit im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte im Montagshandel im Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex markierte einen neuen Rekordstand. Die US-Börsen legten zum Wochenstart zu. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden am Montag weitgehend deutliche Gewinne eingefahren.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen