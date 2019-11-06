John Beal Roofing Receives BBB TORCH Award

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- John Beal Roofing is a 2019 Better Business Bureau (BBB) TORCH Award winner for BBB Serving Eastern & Southwest Missouri & Southern Illinois.

The TORCH Awards recognize businesses and charities exemplifying high ethics in their treatment of customers, employees and suppliers. 10 businesses and two charities are being recognized in 2019.

"BBB TORCH Awards recognize companies and charities committed to exceptional standards and high ethics," said Michelle Corey, BBB St. Louis President and CEO. "These organizations have truly joined BBB's mission of advancing marketplace trust in an exemplary way and are role models for other businesses and nonprofits in the community."

A third-generation roofing company, John Beal Roofing is dedicated to providing their customers with high quality, cost effective roofing solutions for both commercial and residential projects.

"In 2014, we set a goal to one day win a TORCH Award. It would have never been possible without the help and support of the BBB," said Sam Maiden, CEO of John Beal Roofing. He added: "I am not sure if anyone will ever know how much time and effort goes into making customers happy in the home improvement industry."

"BBB Accreditation, to me, means that you are letting customers know that your company goes by a higher standard of ethics than companies that choose to not be BBB Accredited," Maiden said.

John Beal Roofing and other TORCH Award winners — along with two Student of Ethics award winners — were recognized at the BBB TORCH Awards reception and luncheon on Thursday, Oct. 24, at the Chase Park Plaza Hotel, St. Louis. Jason Hall, CEO/co-founder of Arch to Park LLC and creator of the #STLMade movement, was the keynote speaker. Rene Knott, KSDK morning news co-anchor, emceed the event.

About BBB

BBB is a nonprofit, business-supported organization that sets and upholds high standards for fair and honest business behavior. All BBB services to consumers are free of charge. BBB provides objective advice, free BBB Business Profiles on more than 5.3 million companies, 11,000 charity reviews, dispute resolution services, alerts and educational information on topics affecting marketplace trust. Please visit www.bbb.org for more information.

John Beal Roofing is one of the largest most respected roofing contractors. Our roofing company specializes in residential, commercial and industrial roof replacement and roof repair. John Beal Roofing is a member of the highly regarded Owens Corning Platinum Preferred network, the Better Business Bureau, and the National Roofing Contractors Association. Recognized by Roofing Contractor Magazine.

