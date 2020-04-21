John Galt Has Reopened Its $10,000 Scholarship for Future Supply Chain Leaders

DALLAS, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Supporting the next generation of talented forecasters and supply chain talents is part of John Galt Solution's mission to help solve the world's greatest planning challenges. The $10,000 scholarship is offered bi-annually and will be awarded to a student who demonstrates a deep commitment to their career in these fields. Eligible applicants are not required to be from the USA but should be currently enrolled full-time at an accredited USA institution for the current academic year, in supply chain management, business forecasting, or similar programs.

John Galt Solutions seeks out students who not only have a passion for supply chain but also have financial need and dedication to personal growth. Great grades and scholastic accolades are commended, but a deeper emphasis is placed on those who are committed to bettering themselves and the world around them. We thoroughly enjoy learning about applicants' leadership, community, volunteer, academic and personal achievements – to hear their story and learn what makes them extraordinary. Applications should also be prepared to detail the inspiration behind their pursuit of a supply chain career, and why business forecasting and supply chain are their passion. Students with a major in any field are welcome to apply, but they must demonstrate their potential as a future supply chain leader and their commitment to the supply chain world.

"Reviewing and selecting our scholarship winners is one of my favorite activities of the year! It's very special to see the difference this scholarship has made in the lives of our first three recipients," said Anne Omrod, president and CEO of John Galt. "We want to continue to make a positive and much-needed transformation in someone's life and goals by supporting their passion and talent to make a meaningful difference."

John Galt looks forward to receiving applications from upcoming leaders in the field and helping them to fulfill their professional goals within the supply chain solution and business forecasting industry. The application deadline is July 31, 2020, and the recipient will be announced in August.

More than ever, companies must be able to sense and respond to the dynamics of a complex supply chain. John Galt's Atlas Planning Suite provides a comprehensive end-to-end supply chain planning solution that helps you increase forecast accuracy, optimize inventory levels and maximize supply chain performance. Since its founding in 1996, John Galt Solutions has built a proven track record of providing affordable, automated forecasting and inventory management services for consumer-driven supply chains. We have an unmatched ability to configure tailored solutions for customers, regardless of size or business challenge, that save both time and money by compressing implementation periods and delivering intelligent information that positively impacts your bottom line.

