John Hancock Investment Management announces fee reductions on three funds totaling more than $2.4 billion in AUM

BOSTON, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - John Hancock Investment Management, a company of Manulife Investment Management, recently announced net fee reductions on three funds with a combined total of more than $2.4 billion in assets under management. The reductions reflect contractual modifications to management fee schedules and/or reimbursement expenses for the funds and certain management fee waivers according to asset-level breakpoint schedules. These changes pass additional value to shareholders through the benefit of scale. Nearly all of John Hancock Investment Management's assets under management (AUM) have experienced a fee decrease in the past 10 years.1

The funds affected by the net fee reductions are John Hancock Seaport Long/Short Fund, subadvised by Wellington Management Company LLP, John Hancock International Small Company Fund, subadvised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, and John Hancock Absolute Return Currency Fund subadvised by First Quadrant LLC.

John

Hancock

fund AUM (as of 3/22/22) Ticker Class I Previous net

expense ratio Reduction in basis points

(bps) Net expense

ratio Seaport Long/Short $1.07B JSFDX 1.67% 5bps 1.62% (effective 4/1/22) International Small Company $807.48M JSCIX 1.05% 5bps 1.00% (effective 3/1/22) Absolute Return Currency $528.07M JCUIX 1.17% 5bps 1.12% (effective 4/1/22)

"We're focused on providing investors access to a competitively priced family of funds with diversity in return sources and managed by our unique multimanager network," said Andrew G. Arnott, CEO, John Hancock Investment Management and head of wealth and asset management, Manulife Investment Management, United States and Europe. "We're consistently reviewing our lineup to ensure that we have competitive pricing and performance and since 2020 we have strategically cut fees on more than $35 billion in AUM to benefit shareholders."



1 Simfund, as of 2/28/22, includes John Hancock Investment Management retail sold funds only: ETFs, open-end and closed-end funds, and fund of funds.

