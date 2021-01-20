John Hancock Investment Management announces new distribution roles

TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945

BOSTON, Jan. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - John Hancock Investment Management, a company of Manulife Investment Management, has announced three new strategic roles in the distribution organization. The roles were created to further support clients and to create additional synergies within the firm as it looks to meet and exceed the evolving needs and expectations of financial professionals.

"We're thrilled to announce these new roles and I know that each team is well positioned to create further value for our clients," said Jeffrey O. Duckworth, CRPC, head of intermediary distribution at John Hancock Investment Management. "It's now more important than ever to challenge ourselves to assure we have the best structure in place to service our clients in this fast-changing world we're in."

Head of strategic relationships and investment specialists

Andrew J. McFetridge has been named head of strategic relationships and investment specialists. Formerly co-head of U.S. sales, Andy is now responsible for broader distribution objectives, including national accounts, investment consulting, education savings, exchange-traded funds, and separately managed accounts. Andy began his career with the firm in 1994 as an internal wholesaler and went on to serve as a regional wholesaler and divisional sales manager. Andy earned a B.A. from California State University, Long Beach, and holds the Certified Private Wealth Advisor and Chartered Retirement Plan Counselor designations. He'll continue to report to Jeff Duckworth.

Head of sales

Darren D. Smith has been appointed the sole head of U.S. sales, still reporting to Jeff Duckworth; formerly, he was co-head of U.S. sales. All John Hancock Investment Management divisional sales managers and 58 external wholesalers will now report to Darren. Darren joined John Hancock Investment Management in 2001 and previously held roles as a divisional sales manager and wholesaler for the company. Prior to entering the financial services industry as a retail financial advisor, he served in the U.S. Army, and is a veteran of Operation Desert Storm. He earned a finance degree from Brigham Young University and holds the Certified Financial Planner, Chartered Financial Consultant, and Chartered Mutual Fund Counselor designations.

Head of value add

Kathleen Pritchard was recently hired in a newly created position of head of value add and will report to Katie L. McKay, head of sales enablement and distribution strategy. Prior to joining John Hancock Investment Management, Kathleen was a partner at Purpose Consulting Group, a practice management firm working with broker-dealers, asset management firms, insurance companies, custodians, elite advisory teams, and industry organizations. Previously, she headed the advisor business development team supporting the U.S. retail and institutional businesses and the U.K. advisory business at Legg Mason. She also held various marketing and communications positions at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, Sage Life Assurance of America, American Skandia Marketing, and Essex Corporation. Kathleen attended St. Mary's College, Notre Dame and holds the Certified Private Wealth Advisor, Chartered Retirement Plan Counselor, Chartered Financial Consultant, Chartered Life Underwriter, and Chartered Fund Specialist designations.

"We've worked very closely with advisors during the work-from-home mandates and quarantines over the past year; however, we feel we've only scratched the surface of what's possible to offer in this new environment. I have tremendous respect for both Andy and Darren and look forward to working closely with Kathleen. I know they will take us to an entirely new level of service," Jeff added.

About John Hancock Investment Management

John Hancock has helped individuals and institutions build and protect wealth since 1862. Today, we're one of the strongest and most-recognized financial brands. John Hancock Investment Management, a company of Manulife Investment Management, serves investors globally through a unique multimanager approach: We search the world to find proven portfolio teams with specialized expertise for every strategy we offer, then we apply robust investment oversight to ensure they continue to meet our uncompromising standards and serve the best interests of our shareholders. Our approach to asset management has led to a diverse set of investments deeply rooted in investor needs, along with strong risk-adjusted returns across asset classes.

About Manulife Investment Management

Manulife Investment Management is the global wealth and asset management segment of Manulife Financial Corporation. We draw on more than a century of financial stewardship and the full resources of our parent company to serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. Headquartered in Toronto, our leading capabilities in public and private markets are strengthened by an investment footprint that spans 17 countries and territories. We complement these capabilities by providing access to a network of unaffiliated asset managers from around the world. We're committed to investing responsibly across our businesses. We develop innovative global frameworks for sustainable investing, collaboratively engage with companies in our securities portfolios, and maintain a high standard of stewardship where we own and operate assets, and we believe in supporting financial well-being through our workplace retirement plans. Today, plan sponsors around the world rely on our retirement plan administration and investment expertise to help their employees plan for, save for, and live a better retirement.

As of September 30, 2020, Manulife Investment Management had CAD$923 billion (US$692 billion) in assets under management and administration. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/john-hancock-investment-management-announces-new-distribution-roles-301212067.html

SOURCE John Hancock Investment Management